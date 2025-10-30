India gets new training modules for chemical accident management
India just rolled out new training modules to help public health professionals, healthcare workers, emergency teams, and policymakers handle chemical accidents better—a big move as industries keep growing and risks go up.
The goal? Make sure responders know exactly what to do if something dangerous happens.
Training developed by WHO India, other health agencies
Developed by top health and disaster agencies along with WHO India, the three-part series covers everything from spotting chemical hazards and triaging patients, to decontamination and using protective gear.
It's all about being ready before, during, and after a chemical emergency.
The bigger picture
These trainings mean faster responses, fewer casualties, and stronger public safety if a chemical mishap hits.
They're also part of India's push to build a more resilient health system—so everyone can feel a bit safer in an industrial world.