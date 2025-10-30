'2020 riots planned operation for regime change': Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has strongly opposed the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and others in the Supreme Court. In an affidavit, they described the 2020 Delhi riots as a "planned operation for regime change" allegedly orchestrated by Khalid and others. The police claimed that the delay in trial was part of a "well-planned conspiracy" by the accused to derail justice.

Bail opposition 'Jail, not bail...': Delhi Police to SC "In offenses that strike at the very root of the integrity of India [UAPA offences], 'jail and not bail' is the rule," the affidavit by the Delhi Police argued. They contended that granting bail merely due to delay, which they allege is caused by petitioners, would be inappropriate given the seriousness of charges. The police also asserted that there is "ocular, irrefutable documentary, and technical evidence" against Khalid and others for their alleged role in nationwide communal riots.

Conspiracy claims Police claimed conspiracy aimed at disrupting public order The police alleged the conspiracy was aimed at disrupting public order and inciting armed rebellion. They said international theories call such organized protests "Regime Change Operations." The affidavit claimed materials on record, including chats mentioning current US President Donald Trump, prove the conspiracy was pre-planned to coincide with his visit to India. This was done to depict the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as a human rights concern, portraying it as a purported "pogrom against the Muslim community."

Violence aftermath Affidavit detailed violence, property damage across India The affidavit further stated the CAA issue was carefully chosen to serve as a "radicalizing catalyst,' camouflaged in the name of a 'peaceful protest'." It said in Uttar Pradesh alone, over 20 districts witnessed violence with 19-23 fatalities. Assam saw five deaths during protests in Guwahati and Dibrugarh, while West Bengal witnessed train arson in locations such as Lalgola and Krishnapur. Kerala's protests led to vandalism against public property in several districts, while Karnataka reported arson-related FIRs naming 77 persons.