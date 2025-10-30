Next Article
Over 2,790 Indians deported from US this year
India
Over 2,790 Indians have been deported from the US this year, as part of a tougher stance on illegal immigration under President Trump.
The Ministry of External Affairs says these were people living in the US without proper documents, and their identities were carefully checked before deportation.
Nearly 100 Indians deported from UK
Nearly 100 Indians were also deported from the UK this year after similar checks.
Since Trump's return to office, US authorities have ramped up enforcement—over 527,000 people have been deported and millions more left voluntarily.
New policies include a one-time $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, with officials saying it's meant to benefit the American economy and jobs.