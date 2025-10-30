Next Article
Man takes 17 kids hostage in Mumbai; all rescued
India
A tense situation unfolded in Mumbai on Thursday when a man took 17 children hostage at RA Studios, where they'd come for a web series audition.
The ordeal lasted about three hours, but police managed to get everyone out safely after forcing their way in.
The man threatened to set the place on fire
The man, Rohit Arya, recorded a video saying he just wanted "simple conversations," though he didn't make any clear demands.
He warned things could turn dangerous if anyone made the wrong move and even threatened to set the place on fire.
Thankfully, quick action from the police meant all the kids were unharmed and rescued.