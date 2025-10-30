Durgapur gang rape: Chargesheet filed in 20 days India Oct 30, 2025

In Durgapur, West Bengal, police have quickly filed a chargesheet against six people accused of gang raping a medical student near her college.

The case moved fast—just 20 days after the incident—with charges including gang rape, dacoity, and extortion under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS).

Public Prosecutor Bibhas Chattopadhyay said they are trying, under the provisions of the new BNS, to complete the trial within 60 days.