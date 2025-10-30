Next Article
Durgapur gang rape: Chargesheet filed in 20 days
India
In Durgapur, West Bengal, police have quickly filed a chargesheet against six people accused of gang raping a medical student near her college.
The case moved fast—just 20 days after the incident—with charges including gang rape, dacoity, and extortion under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanghita (BNS).
Public Prosecutor Bibhas Chattopadhyay said they are trying, under the provisions of the new BNS, to complete the trial within 60 days.
SIT pushes for speedy trial
The Special Investigation Team is pushing for a speedy trial. The case has sparked strong reactions locally, as many are demanding swift justice and accountability.
Authorities say using the updated BNS law is part of their effort to deliver results faster in serious cases like this.