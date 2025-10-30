Now, scan QR codes on national highways to know details India Oct 30, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that national highways will soon feature QR-coded hoardings.

Scan them while you travel, and you'll instantly see details about the road project—like who built it, who's in charge, and even which officials are involved.

It's all about making it easier to know who's responsible if something goes wrong.