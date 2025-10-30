Next Article
Now, scan QR codes on national highways to know details
India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that national highways will soon feature QR-coded hoardings.
Scan them while you travel, and you'll instantly see details about the road project—like who built it, who's in charge, and even which officials are involved.
It's all about making it easier to know who's responsible if something goes wrong.
YouTube channels for updates
To keep things open and honest, highway authorities and developers will also launch YouTube channels with regular video updates on construction progress.
Plus, Gadkari is pushing for frequent audits so any design or maintenance issues get caught early.
The goal: better roads and more accountability for everyone using them.