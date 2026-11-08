CBSE sets 2027 Class 12 exam dates, admit cards required

All exams kick off at 10:30am running two or three hours depending on the subject.

Big dates: Physics on February 16, Chemistry on February 27, and Math on March 9.

Be sure to reach your center by 10:00am (no late entries!), wear your school uniform, and only bring allowed stationery (leave gadgets at home).

CBSE also suggests planning your travel ahead so traffic or weather doesn't trip you up.

Detailed examination instructions will be issued separately, and students must comply with all instructions mentioned on their admit cards and in subsequent board notifications.