CBSE's packed board exam timetable leaves students, teachers worried
CBSE just dropped its 2026 board exam dates, but the packed timetable has left many students and teachers worried.
Class 10 students are facing back-to-back exams with no break for revision, while Class 12's physics paper is scheduled right after physical education—giving barely any prep time.
Unsurprisingly, stress levels are running high.
Students, educators voice concerns
Students have taken to social media to share how tough it'll be to prepare for major subjects without gaps.
Educators agree the tight schedule could hurt performance, even if CBSE says it's all about managing logistics for so many candidates.
With criticism growing, lots of folks are hoping the board will reconsider and give everyone a little breathing room.