How an IAF letter helped bring down Delhi godman 

The Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management-Research in Delhi 's Vasant Kunj has been rocked by allegations of sexual harassment against its director, Chaitanyananda Saraswati (62), also known as Parthasarathy. The scandal was first exposed by a letter from an alumnus and an email from the Indian Air Force (IAF) headquarters. The alumnus alleged that Saraswati had been sexually harassing students at the institute.

Investigation start Alumnus letter, IAF email The alumnus' letter was received on July 31, and the next day, the institute received an email from a Group Captain level official in the Directorate of Education in the Air Force. The email highlighted complaints from students about Saraswati threatening them and sending inappropriate messages. The IAF's involvement was due to many students being from Air Force families, per NDTV.

Complaint filed Management files police complaint After receiving these communications, the institute's management filed a police complaint against Saraswati and submitted 300 pages of evidence. The police then recorded statements of students and registered an FIR. A new governing council with 11 members was also formed after revoking Saraswati's power of attorney. On August 3, the new council held a virtual meeting with over 30 women students, where shocking allegations against Saraswati were revealed.

Allegations revealed Shocking allegations against Saraswati Students from economically weaker sections were allegedly forced to visit him at night and received lewd messages. He allegedly called girls to his room at night, threatened to fail them or reduce marks if they refused his advances, and promised foreign trips as bait. Survivors have shared messages from him such as "Come to my room," "I will take you abroad on a trip," and "If you do not listen to me, I'll make you fail."

Staff complicity Allegations against staff members too The police allege that three female aides of Chaitanyanand, who were wardens and staff at the institute, helped cover up his crimes. They allegedly intimidated students and deleted incriminating messages from their phones, which have been sent for forensic examination. CCTV footage from the ashram also shows signs of tampering and has been sent for forensic analysis.