Ladakh's special status scrapped; locals get jobs, seats reserved India Sep 25, 2025

To calm ongoing protests in Ladakh, the government rolled out some big changes last year:

95% of local jobs are now reserved for Ladakhis, women get a third of seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), and only those living there for 15 years can claim rights related to job eligibility and domicile benefits.

Local languages like Bhoti, Purgi, and Urdu have also been officially recognized—an effort to keep Ladakh's unique culture front and center.