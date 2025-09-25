Ladakh's special status scrapped; locals get jobs, seats reserved
To calm ongoing protests in Ladakh, the government rolled out some big changes last year:
95% of local jobs are now reserved for Ladakhis, women get a third of seats in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), and only those living there for 15 years can claim rights related to job eligibility and domicile benefits.
Local languages like Bhoti, Purgi, and Urdu have also been officially recognized—an effort to keep Ladakh's unique culture front and center.
Talks with leaders from Leh, Kargil settled job disputes
In May 2025, leaders from Leh and Kargil finally sat down with the government, settling job disputes and shifting from street protests to real talks.
This led to more direct engagement—like a visit from the Union Home Secretary and a special job drive just for locals.
Still, not everyone is satisfied; activists such as Sonam Wangchuk are keeping up their protests, pushing for even stronger protections for Ladakh's identity.