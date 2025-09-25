Karnataka HC threatens to lift bike taxi ban: Here's why

Next hearing on bike taxi rules set for October 15

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi have warned that ignoring their orders could lead to a full stay on the ban of bike taxi services.

Meanwhile, companies like Ola and Rapido are still operating (and say they're non-profit for now), even though there's technically a ban until new rules are set.

Advocates have voiced worries about how this uncertainty is hurting riders' livelihoods.

The next big court hearing—where these issues will be discussed—is set for October 15, 2025.