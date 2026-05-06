CEC Gyanesh Kumar orders action after West Bengal post-election violence
India
After the BJP's big win in the West Bengal assembly elections, the state has seen a spike in violence, mainly vandalism of TMC offices, with BJP supporters facing blame.
To calm things down, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stepped in with strict orders to restore peace and keep things under control.
Gyanesh Kumar orders round-the-clock patrols
Kumar has told district officials and top police leaders to keep patrolling trouble spots around the clock, and he has brought in Central Armed Police Forces for backup.
The message is clear: anyone caught stirring up trouble or damaging property will face immediate action.
The hope is these steps will cool tensions and hold people accountable.