Centre announces ad hoc 30-day bonus for select central employees
India
The central government just announced a 30-day ad hoc bonus for the 2025-26 financial year, for Group C and non-gazetted Group B employees who are not covered under any productivity-linked bonus scheme, including folks in the Central Armed Police Forces and Armed Forces.
If you're eligible, you could get up to ₹6,908 (with a monthly emoluments ceiling of ₹7,000) as a one-time payout.
Departments fund bonus from approved budgets
To snag this bonus, you need to be on the job as of March 31, 2026, with at least six months' service in that year.
Casual workers have their own criteria based on days worked.
The funds are coming from each department's approved budget for the financial year 2026-27.