Centre announces ad hoc 30-day bonus for select central employees

The central government just announced a 30-day ad hoc bonus for the 2025-26 financial year, for Group C and non-gazetted Group B employees who are not covered under any productivity-linked bonus scheme, including folks in the Central Armed Police Forces and Armed Forces.

If you're eligible, you could get up to ₹6,908 (with a monthly emoluments ceiling of ₹7,000) as a one-time payout.