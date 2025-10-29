Chandigarh Airport resumes limited flight operations after IAF runway repairs
Chandigarh's Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport is back to running flights after a sudden one-day pause for Indian Air Force (IAF) runway repairs.
The original plan was a full closure from October 27, but the IAF switched things up and allowed limited flights from 5am to noon starting October 26 instead.
Here's the flight schedule
From October 26 to November 6, you can catch civilian flights daily between 5am and noon.
After that, from November 7 to 18, flight hours stretch from 5am to 11pm with overnight breaks for more runway work.
Helicopters can still operate during off-hours if they get clearance.
Festival rush adds to passenger pressure
Chandigarh Airport connects nearly 12,000 people across the region every day—especially busy now with festival season in full swing.
While these changes have made travel trickier lately, airport officials and airline operators have expressed hope that flight operations will gradually pick up as passengers adjust to the new schedule.