Chandigarh says: Sort your trash or pay up

Waste collectors now have to visit every floor of apartment buildings six days a week (no extra charges allowed), log their attendance with biometrics, and keep dry, wet, sanitary, hazardous, and plastic waste separate. If they skip segregated trash or miss upper floors, they'll face fines too.

How will this be enforced?

MCC drivers will note down who isn't following the rules each day.

Sanitary inspectors can issue challans based on these logs, and random checks are planned.

Even employees could face action if they don't stick to the guidelines.