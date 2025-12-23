Delhi-NCR pollution: Why pregnant women need to be extra careful right now

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR is hitting dangerous levels, and doctors say it's especially risky for pregnant women and their babies. High PM2.5 in the air can cause serious health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, and complications for both mom and baby. In mid-December, Delhi's AQI spiked well above safe limits, with readings of 329, 318, and even over 600 on some days.

Pollution levels way above global safety standards PM2.5 levels in the region have been hovering around 80-100 ug/m3 lately (sometimes even higher), which is way over the World Health Organization's recommended limit of just 15 ug/m3.

Gurugram also saw "poor" to "very poor" air quality all week.

What does this mean for moms and babies? Dr. Isha Kriplani explains that short-term exposure can make asthma or breathing issues worse and trigger gestational hypertension and preeclampsia, or gestational diabetes.

Over time, these particles can get into the bloodstream, raising risks for heart and lung problems later on.

Dr. Arun Chowdary Kotaru adds that babies are at risk too—pollution increases chances of low birth weight, preterm labor, and growth problems.