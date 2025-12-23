Next Article
Mumbai's air gets a breather, but Delhi flights hit by fog
India
Good news for Mumbaikars: the city's air quality has improved to a moderate AQI of 117, and the weather is sunny with warmer days ahead—perfect for getting outside.
Still, many are pushing for stronger action against pollution.
Meanwhile, if you're flying to or from Delhi, be prepared—on Monday, dense fog there caused over 100 flight cancelations and more than 200 delays—a situation expected to continue.
What to expect this week
Mumbai's pleasant weather is set to stick around, so outdoor plans and travel should go smoothly.
But if you've got flights connecting through Delhi, keep checking your status—foggy conditions might mean last-minute changes.