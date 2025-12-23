Mumbai's air gets a breather, but Delhi flights hit by fog India Dec 23, 2025

Good news for Mumbaikars: the city's air quality has improved to a moderate AQI of 117, and the weather is sunny with warmer days ahead—perfect for getting outside.

Still, many are pushing for stronger action against pollution.

Meanwhile, if you're flying to or from Delhi, be prepared—on Monday, dense fog there caused over 100 flight cancelations and more than 200 delays—a situation expected to continue.