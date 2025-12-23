Noida traffic police issue 1,978 pollution challans amid Delhi's BS-VI ban

Officers at spots like Chilla, DND, Kalindi Kunj, Jewar, and Ghaziabad found hundreds of BS-III and BS-IV vehicles breaking the rules—plus over 500 cases of missing or expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. They also flagged uncovered loads and cars visibly spewing smoke. Non-compliant vehicles were either sent back or fined on the spot.

Why does this matter for commuters?

With more than half a million Noida vehicles now barred from entering Delhi—and only around 420K meeting the new standards—a lot of people are feeling the squeeze.

Meanwhile, air quality is still rough: Noida's AQI hit a severe-plus level of 466 while parts of Delhi clocked in at 430.

Vehicles alone made up nearly 16% of Delhi's pollution on December 20.