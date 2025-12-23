Noida traffic police issue 1,978 pollution challans amid Delhi's BS-VI ban
Noida traffic police just handed out nearly 2,000 fines—each reportedly ₹10,000, according to officials—for various pollution-related violations, including the use of older vehicles and other infractions, between December 19 and 21.
This crackdown follows Delhi's ban on non-BS-VI vehicles to fight the city's stubborn air pollution, with strict checks at all major border points.
What did the border checks uncover?
Officers at spots like Chilla, DND, Kalindi Kunj, Jewar, and Ghaziabad found hundreds of BS-III and BS-IV vehicles breaking the rules—plus over 500 cases of missing or expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.
They also flagged uncovered loads and cars visibly spewing smoke.
Non-compliant vehicles were either sent back or fined on the spot.
Why does this matter for commuters?
With more than half a million Noida vehicles now barred from entering Delhi—and only around 420K meeting the new standards—a lot of people are feeling the squeeze.
Meanwhile, air quality is still rough: Noida's AQI hit a severe-plus level of 466 while parts of Delhi clocked in at 430.
Vehicles alone made up nearly 16% of Delhi's pollution on December 20.