Hyderabad: Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder after staged heart attack
In Hyderabad's East Brundavan Colony, J Purnima, her boyfriend Paleti Mahesh, and an aide, Bhukya Sai Kumar, have been arrested for murdering Purnima's husband, VJ Ashok.
The group allegedly strangled Ashok on December 11 after he confronted Purnima about her affair.
At first, Purnima told family that Ashok died of a heart attack in the washroom, but the truth soon came out.
How the plot unraveled
The trio tried to cover up the murder by changing Ashok's clothes and telling relatives it was a natural death.
But an autopsy revealed injuries that didn't match their story.
Police used CCTV footage and other evidence—like blood-stained clothes and a pen drive with incriminating media—to piece together what really happened.
All three have now been sent to jail as the investigation continues.