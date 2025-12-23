Next Article
Kashmir's snowy season kicks off, tourism bounces back
India
Kashmir just got its first snowfall of the season, officially starting "Chillai Kalan"—the valley's coldest 40 days.
Spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam woke up to fresh snow, and the IMD says more light rain or snow is likely through December 23.
Expect chilly temps and partly cloudy skies for the next week.
Why does it matter?
This wintery vibe is drawing tourists back after a tough year for local travel.
Hotel bookings in places like Gulmarg and Srinagar have jumped from 10-20% to around 50%, with Christmas and New Year crowds on the way.
Security has also been stepped up, so visitors can enjoy the snow with a little more peace of mind.