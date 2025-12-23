Next Article
India set to export BrahMos missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia
India
India has moved closer to inking major deals to sell its BrahMos supersonic missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia, together worth over ₹4,000 crore (about $450 million).
These countries will join the Philippines—who bought the missiles in 2022—as part of a growing club in Southeast Asia.
While India has Russia's verbal go-ahead for these sales, it's still waiting on official paperwork from Moscow.
India's defense exports are taking off
It's not just about BrahMos—India is also looking to export Akash air defense systems and Pinaka rocket systems to places like the UAE and Brazil.
Even though India imports a lot of military gear itself, it has managed nearly ₹24,000 crore in defense exports in the 2024-25 fiscal year, reaching around 80 countries.