India set to export BrahMos missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia India Dec 23, 2025

India has moved closer to inking major deals to sell its BrahMos supersonic missiles to Vietnam and Indonesia, together worth over ₹4,000 crore (about $450 million).

These countries will join the Philippines—who bought the missiles in 2022—as part of a growing club in Southeast Asia.

While India has Russia's verbal go-ahead for these sales, it's still waiting on official paperwork from Moscow.