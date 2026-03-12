Tottenham owners won't intervene in Igor Tudor's fate: Details here

Tottenham Hotspur owner ENIC has decided not to intervene in the fate of manager Igor Tudor, despite his poor start. Tudor has lost all four games since taking charge, conceding a staggering 14 goals. The decision to appoint him after Thomas Frank's sacking last month was made by Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham and Sporting Director Johan Lange.

Current situation Tottenham on verge of relegation Tottenham are on the verge of falling into the Premier League relegation zone. The team also faces a tough task of qualifying for the Champions League quarter-finals after losing 5-2 to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. Relegation would be disastrous for Spurs, and Tudor hasn't been able to turn their fortunes around.

Team dynamics Growing disconnect between Tudor and players Along with poor results, reports suggest a growing disconnect between Tudor and some players. Many are not convinced that he can steer the team away from relegation. His failure to console goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky after substituting him in the Atletico loss has also been criticized by squad members.

Management style Owners not involved in day-to-day operations Sources have told BBC Sport that the club's owners have never been involved in day-to-day operations, even during Daniel Levy's tenure. They allow those on the ground to make decisions and will leave any decision about Tudor to Spurs executives. The decision to sack Frank in February was taken by Venkatesham and Lange before being approved by ownership.

Structural shifts Changes in Tottenham's internal structure Tottenham's internal structures have changed dramatically in recent months. Venkatesham joined in summer 2025, followed by Levy's shock exit as executive chairman after 25 years at the club. Since then, the Lewis family has been more visible than before and approved Fabio Paratici as co-sporting director and Rafi Moersen from Manchester City as director of football operations.