Champions League, PSG hammer Chelsea in R16 1st leg: Stats
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Chelsea 5-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. The match was played at Parc des Princes, Paris. Chelsea's goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen made a costly error that led to PSG's late surge, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring twice in the closing minutes. Despite a strong performance from Chelsea for much of the game, they couldn't overcome PSG's potent attack.
Match progression
PSG take 2-1 lead in 1st half
Chelsea started on the back foot as PSG's Bradley Barcola scored in the 10th minute. However, Malo Gusto equalized for Chelsea shortly after, capitalizing on a defensive error from PSG. Just when it looked like Chelsea had turned the tide, Ousmane Dembele restored PSG's lead with a composed finish after a brilliant assist from Desire Doue.
Match climax
Kvaratskhelia's brace hands PSG commanding win
Chelsea leveled again through Enzo Fernandez, who capitalized on a defensive error from PSG. However, a costly mistake by Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen allowed Vitinha to lob him and restore PSG's lead. Kvaratskhelia then scored twice in quick succession, first with a curling strike from the edge of the box and then with a sidefooted finish in stoppage time. Besides his two goals, Kvaratskhelia also made an assist for Vitinha in the 74th minute.
Do you know?
An unwanted record for the Blues
As per Opta, Chelsea conceded five goals in a UEFA Champions League game for just the second time, after a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in April 2000.
Information
Here are the match stats
PSG were clinical in attack and had 8 shots on target from 9 attempts. Chelsea also had 9 attempts but with 4 shots on target. PSG edged past Chelsea 26-17 in terms of touches in the opposition box. The hosts also had 58.30% ball possession.
Feats
Kvaratskhelia produces the goods for PSG
As per Squawka, Kvaratskhelia is the first substitute to be directly involved in 3+ goals in a Champions League game for PSG since Kylian Mbappe versus Club Brugge in 2019. As per Opta, Kvaratskhelia has scored/assisted 11 goals in his last 11 Champions League appearances for PSG. Kvaratskhelia has raced to six goals and 4 assists in the Champions League 2025-26 season across 10 appearances. Overall, he has 10 goals and 7 assists this season in all competitions.
Information
Key numbers for Vitinha, Hakimi and Dembele
Making his 11th Champions League appearance this season, Vitinha now owns six goals (A1). Achraf Hakimi, who assisted Kvaratskhelia in the 94th minute, is now involved in 5 Champions League goals this season (A4 G1). In 122 matches for PSG in all competitions, Dembele now has 53 goals, including 12 this season.
Do you know?
PSG are the first side with this UCL record
PSG are the first team over the last four seasons to score five goals in the Champions League despite having accumulated less than one Expected Goal (0.87), as per Opta.
Reaction
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reacts after the game
"We didn't react well to a setback," Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior told TNT Sports. "At 3-2 we are in the tie. Then Kvaratskhelia scores an unbelievable strike and that happens. At this level, there are quality of players on both sides." "The fifth goal is after a flashpoint. We don't keep our heads in that moment, we don't keep our cool. They break our press and score a fifth goal. It makes it very difficult to come back from but it's not impossible."