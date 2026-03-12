Champions League, PSG hammer Chelsea in R16 1st leg: Stats

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) thrashed Chelsea 5-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. The match was played at Parc des Princes, Paris. Chelsea's goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen made a costly error that led to PSG's late surge, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring twice in the closing minutes. Despite a strong performance from Chelsea for much of the game, they couldn't overcome PSG's potent attack.

Match progression PSG take 2-1 lead in 1st half Chelsea started on the back foot as PSG's Bradley Barcola scored in the 10th minute. However, Malo Gusto equalized for Chelsea shortly after, capitalizing on a defensive error from PSG. Just when it looked like Chelsea had turned the tide, Ousmane Dembele restored PSG's lead with a composed finish after a brilliant assist from Desire Doue.

Match climax Kvaratskhelia's brace hands PSG commanding win Chelsea leveled again through Enzo Fernandez, who capitalized on a defensive error from PSG. However, a costly mistake by Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen allowed Vitinha to lob him and restore PSG's lead. Kvaratskhelia then scored twice in quick succession, first with a curling strike from the edge of the box and then with a sidefooted finish in stoppage time. Besides his two goals, Kvaratskhelia also made an assist for Vitinha in the 74th minute.

Do you know? An unwanted record for the Blues As per Opta, Chelsea conceded five goals in a UEFA Champions League game for just the second time, after a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in April 2000.

Information Here are the match stats PSG were clinical in attack and had 8 shots on target from 9 attempts. Chelsea also had 9 attempts but with 4 shots on target. PSG edged past Chelsea 26-17 in terms of touches in the opposition box. The hosts also had 58.30% ball possession.

Feats Kvaratskhelia produces the goods for PSG As per Squawka, Kvaratskhelia is the first substitute to be directly involved in 3+ goals in a Champions League game for PSG since Kylian Mbappe versus Club Brugge in 2019. As per Opta, Kvaratskhelia has scored/assisted 11 goals in his last 11 Champions League appearances for PSG. Kvaratskhelia has raced to six goals and 4 assists in the Champions League 2025-26 season across 10 appearances. Overall, he has 10 goals and 7 assists this season in all competitions.

Information Key numbers for Vitinha, Hakimi and Dembele Making his 11th Champions League appearance this season, Vitinha now owns six goals (A1). Achraf Hakimi, who assisted Kvaratskhelia in the 94th minute, is now involved in 5 Champions League goals this season (A4 G1). In 122 matches for PSG in all competitions, Dembele now has 53 goals, including 12 this season.

Do you know? PSG are the first side with this UCL record PSG are the first team over the last four seasons to score five goals in the Champions League despite having accumulated less than one Expected Goal (0.87), as per Opta.