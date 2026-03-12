Federico Valverde's hat-trick helps Real Madrid tame Manchester City: Stats

Federico Valverde's stunning first-half hat-trick propelled Real Madrid to a resounding 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League . Real's victory in the first leg of the Round of 16 at home leaves Pep Guardiola's side with a mountain to climb if they are to reach the quarter-finals. Despite missing star players like Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo, Real Madrid put on an impressive display at the Bernabeu Stadium.

Opening strike Valverde opens the scoring for Real Madrid Valverde opened the scoring for Real Madrid in the 20th minute. He controlled a long pass from Thibaut Courtois over Nico O'Reilly and rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had rushed out of his penalty area. The Uruguayan then slotted home from a tight angle, giving his side an early lead. This was just the start of what would be a memorable night for Valverde and Real Madrid fans alike.

Second goal Valverde's 1st-half brace leaves City reeling Just seven minutes later, Valverde doubled the lead for Real Madrid. He capitalized on a flicked pass from Vinicius Junior, beating Donnarumma again with a precise finish. The first half was all about Valverde as he capped off his stellar performance with another brilliant goal in the 42nd minute. After receiving a pass inside the penalty area, he expertly flicked it past Marc Guehi before firing past Donnarumma to complete his hat-trick.

Second half City's hopes of progressing hang by a thread In the second half, Manchester City tried to make a comeback but were thwarted by Real Madrid's defense and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. City keeper Donnarumma saved Brahim Diaz's low drive early in the second half. He also redeemed himself after bringing down Vinicius, who was through on goal, by saving the Brazilian's lackluster penalty attempt. Despite these efforts from Donnarumma, City's hopes of progressing in the Champions League now hang by a thread ahead of next week's second leg at Etihad Stadium.

Valverde Valverde shines for Real As per Opta, Valverde scored as many goals in the first half against Manchester City (3) as he had in 75 appearances in the UEFA Champions League prior to tonight's match (3). In 363 matches for Real across all competitions, Valverde owns 38 goals. The ongoing season saw him race to six goals in all competitions for Los Blancos from 39 appearances.

Do you know? Joint-heaviest 1st leg defeat for Guardiola in UCL knockouts Guardiola suffered his joint-heaviest defeat in the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie, along with 3-0 defeats to Barcelona in the 2014-15 semi-finals & Liverpool in the 2017-18 quarter-finals.

Squawka stats Key records made by Valverde and Courtois Valverde has become the 2nd player after Kylian Mbappe became first player to score a hat-trick in a Champions League knockout round against a side managed by Guardiola. Real's keeper Courtois (34) has now kept more clean sheets in the Champions League than Oliver Kahn (33). Courtois is also just the second goalkeeper to assist multiple goals in a single edition of the UEFA Champions League after Molina for Deportivo in 2003-04. He assisted Valverde's opener in this match.