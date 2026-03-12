Champions League, Arsenal hold Bayer Leverkusen 1-1: Key stats

Arsenal managed to salvage a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The match took place at the BayArena, where Robert Andrich scored the opener for Leverkusen just after half-time. However, Arsenal's Kai Havertz equalized with an 89th-minute penalty against his former club, ensuring they head into next week's second leg on level terms.

Match dynamics Andrich hands hosts the lead The Gunners came into the match with an unblemished record in their eight group stage matches. However, they struggled to create chances and were undone by a set-piece goal, similar to one of their own. Andrich headed home Alejandro Grimaldo's inswinging corner just 45 seconds into the second half after David Raya had saved Martin Terrier's header straight from kick-off.

Equalizer Here's how the 2nd half panned out Despite rattling the bar through Gabriel Martinelli in a tight first half, Arsenal struggled to create openings after Leverkusen's opener. Jurrien Timber headed one of the few clear chances over the bar. However, Havertz's equalizer ensured they will return to Emirates Stadium for next week's second leg with the tie level.

Strategy Havertz's late penalty salvages a draw for Arsenal Bayer Leverkusen's social media accounts taunted Arsenal by saying "No corners allowed," in a clear dig at their preferred tactic this season. The plan seemed to be working until Andrich headed home from Leverkusen's second corner of the night, putting Arsenal on the back foot. However, Havertz came off the bench to score a late equalizer from the penalty spot after Noni Madueke was brought down.

Information Here are the match stats Leverkusen had three shots on target from 10 attempts. Mikel Arteta's men managed six attempts with two shots on target. However, the Gunners had 26 touches in the opposition box compared to Leverkusen's 9. Arteta's side also dominated possession (54.80%).

Do you know? Unique records for Havertz As per Opta, Havertz's penalty, timed at 88 minutes and 33 seconds, was Arsenal's latest penalty goal in a major European game since Nicklas Bendtner scored against FC Porto in March 2010 (90:26). As per Squawka, Havertz has scored all four of his penalties in major European Competitions (excluding shootouts).

Grimaldo Alejandro Grimaldo enters record books As per Squawka, Alejandro Grimaldo became just the second defender to be involved in a goal against three different English clubs in a single UEFA Champions League campaign after Jordi Alba in 2018/19 vs Man City, Newcastle and Arsenal. Meanwhile, Grimaldo has been directly involved in seven Champions League goals this season. He owns 4 goals and 3 assists.