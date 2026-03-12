These Bangladesh bowlers own 5-wicket hauls against Pakistan in ODIs

#1

Nahid Rana - 5/24, Dhaka (2026)

Introduced in the 10th over, Rana hit the right chords. He dismissed Sahibzada Farhan off the final ball. His next over saw him get Shamyl Hussain's wicket. In the 14th over, Rana sent Maaz Sadaqat back to the hut. Senior batter Mohammad Rizwan was his next victim in the 16th over. He got Salman Agha's wicket in the 18th over to complete his fifer.