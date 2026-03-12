These Bangladesh bowlers own 5-wicket hauls against Pakistan in ODIs
What's the story
Bangladesh tamed Pakistan by eight wickets in the 1st ODI of their 2026 bilateral series. It was pacer Nahid Rana's heroics that hurt Pakistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Rana floored the visitors with figures worth 5/24 from 7 overs. Pakistan perished for 114 in 30.4 overs. Rana became just the 2nd Bangladesh bowler with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs.
#1
Nahid Rana - 5/24, Dhaka (2026)
Introduced in the 10th over, Rana hit the right chords. He dismissed Sahibzada Farhan off the final ball. His next over saw him get Shamyl Hussain's wicket. In the 14th over, Rana sent Maaz Sadaqat back to the hut. Senior batter Mohammad Rizwan was his next victim in the 16th over. He got Salman Agha's wicket in the 18th over to complete his fifer.
#2
Mustafizur Rahman - 5/75, Lord's (2019)
Mustafizur Rahman is the only other Bangladesh bowler with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs. The left-arm pacer clocked 5/75 at Lord's in the 2019 ICC World Cup. Fizz was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in Pakistan's score of 315/9. In response, the Tigers perished for 221 with Shaheen Afridi shining with six scalps.