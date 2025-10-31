Chandigarh's electricity rates to change from November 1: Here's how

What are the new rates?

The new system splits domestic usage into five slabs of 100 units each (instead of three).

If you're a two-phase user, you'll pay ₹2.80 per unit for the first 100 units, and up to ₹5.40 per unit if you go above 400 units.

For commercial users, rates now range from ₹4.55 to ₹6.60 per unit depending on how much you use.