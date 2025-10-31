Chandigarh's electricity rates to change from November 1: Here's how
Chandigarh's electricity rates are getting a shake-up starting November 1.
CPDL, the city's new power distributor, is rolling out its first tariff revision since taking charge earlier this year—after getting the green light from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC).
What are the new rates?
The new system splits domestic usage into five slabs of 100 units each (instead of three).
If you're a two-phase user, you'll pay ₹2.80 per unit for the first 100 units, and up to ₹5.40 per unit if you go above 400 units.
For commercial users, rates now range from ₹4.55 to ₹6.60 per unit depending on how much you use.
Why is this increase so small?
JERC has capped the average annual increase at about 2% through 2030—way less than what CPDL originally wanted.
This moderate bump is meant to help cover revenue gaps while pushing CPDL to cut losses and boost efficiency, all under regulatory watch to keep things fair and affordable for everyone.