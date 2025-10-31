Next Article
Delhi's air quality improves slightly, but remains 'very poor'
India
Delhi's air got a bit better on Friday, though it remained "very poor."
AQI levels at Akshardham and India Gate dropped to 269 and 218 after Thursday's major spike—the city's worst October air in recent years—caused by weather quirks like calm winds and humidity.
Cars are the biggest culprit
Even with the slight improvement, the air is still unhealthy. Cars are the biggest culprit (16% of PM2.5), with stubble burning and home emissions adding more pollution.
Smoggy days mean extra health risks, especially for kids and older folks.
Weather forecasts expect continued "very poor" air quality over the next few days, but expect ups and downs as emissions continue—plus nearby cities like Noida aren't helping either.
Stay cautious!