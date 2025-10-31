PM Modi celebrates Patel's birth anniversary at Statue of Unity

The day was packed with energy—think Republic Day-style parades with police, NCC cadets, and award winners marching in Ekta Nagar. Cultural shows celebrated India's diversity, while the Indian Air Force concluded the ceremony with an air show.

Run for Unity'

Observed every October 31st, this day is all about unity and self-reliance—this year's theme was "Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Across India, events like the 'Run for Unity' encouraged everyone to come together and keep Patel's vision alive.