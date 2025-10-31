Next Article
PM Modi celebrates Patel's birth anniversary at Statue of Unity
India
On Friday, PM Modi marked Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birthday at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.
The event doubled as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, spotlighting Patel's huge role in bringing together 562 princely states and shaping a united India.
Republic Day-style parade, cultural shows mark the day
The day was packed with energy—think Republic Day-style parades with police, NCC cadets, and award winners marching in Ekta Nagar.
Cultural shows celebrated India's diversity, while the Indian Air Force concluded the ceremony with an air show.
Run for Unity'
Observed every October 31st, this day is all about unity and self-reliance—this year's theme was "Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
Across India, events like the 'Run for Unity' encouraged everyone to come together and keep Patel's vision alive.