Next Article
Delhi records its coldest and rainiest October in 3 years
India
Delhi saw its chilliest and rainiest October in three years, according to the IMD.
The average high was 31.5°C—noticeably cooler than usual—and the city got hit with nearly six times more rain than normal (89.3mm vs. the usual 15.1mm).
That's not just a three-year record; it's also Delhi's third wettest October in a decade.
Nights were warmer than usual
Most of the downpour happened in the first week, thanks to western disturbances and extra cloud cover, which kept days cool but nights a bit warmer (average low: 20.1°C).
But after the monsoon left early and winds slowed down, Delhi's air quality took a dive—October's average AQI was a "poor" 224, peaking at a worrying 373 by month-end.
So while we got relief from heat, pollution made an unwelcome comeback.