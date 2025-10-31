Delhi records its coldest and rainiest October in 3 years India Oct 31, 2025

Delhi saw its chilliest and rainiest October in three years, according to the IMD.

The average high was 31.5°C—noticeably cooler than usual—and the city got hit with nearly six times more rain than normal (89.3mm vs. the usual 15.1mm).

That's not just a three-year record; it's also Delhi's third wettest October in a decade.