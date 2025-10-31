Next Article
Man rapes minor daughter in Punjab's Mohali
India
In Mohali's Sohana area, a man was arrested after allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter several times in recent days.
The girl had been living with her father, uncle, and grandparents since her mother left due to domestic violence.
Police have booked the accused under serious charges, including the POCSO Act.
Father forced her to watch obscene videos
According to police, the girl said her father forced her to watch obscene videos and assaulted her when she resisted.
She managed to escape by biting his hand when no one else was home and ran to relatives for help.
The accused is now in custody while police investigate further and check if there were earlier incidents of abuse in the family.