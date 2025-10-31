Delhi celebrates Sardar Patel's birthday, National Unity Day: Traffic alert
Delhi is celebrating National Unity Day on October 31; Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary will be commemorated nationally during Bharat Parv from November 1-15, 2025.
The day starts early with tributes at Patel Chowk (6:00-7:30am), joined by the President, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, followed by a huge "Run for Unity" from 6:00am to 9:30am that'll see about 10,000 people taking part.
Road closures and diversions you need to know
If you're heading through central Delhi, expect road closures on DDU Marg, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, and Purana Qila Road to Shahjahan Road in the morning, and on Moti Lal Nehru Path and Janpath from 3:30-7:30pm.
Heading toward Dhaula Kuan? Best to use Vande Matram Marg or Mother Teresa Crescent instead.
Why all this fuss?
These disruptions are all about honoring Sardar Patel—the man who brought over 560 princely states together after independence.
The "Run for Unity" isn't just a race; it's a nod to his legacy of bringing people together—so if you're caught in traffic, at least you know it's for something pretty meaningful.