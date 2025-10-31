Delhi celebrates Sardar Patel's birthday, National Unity Day: Traffic alert

If you're heading through central Delhi , expect road closures on DDU Marg, Ashoka Road, Sansad Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road, and Purana Qila Road to Shahjahan Road in the morning, and on Moti Lal Nehru Path and Janpath from 3:30-7:30pm. Heading toward Dhaula Kuan? Best to use Vande Matram Marg or Mother Teresa Crescent instead.

Why all this fuss?

These disruptions are all about honoring Sardar Patel—the man who brought over 560 princely states together after independence.

The "Run for Unity" isn't just a race; it's a nod to his legacy of bringing people together—so if you're caught in traffic, at least you know it's for something pretty meaningful.