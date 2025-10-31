BMC lottery for 426 affordable flats: Check price, location

How are people in EWS/ LIG bracket expected to buy homes?

Here's the problem: if you earn ₹6 lakh a year (the EWS limit), banks might loan you up to ₹31 lakh.

But even the cheapest flat costs about ₹55 lakh, so there's a big gap—and that's before you add stamp duty and other fees.

At the top end, some flats cost almost ₹6 crore, which is way out of reach for anyone in these income groups.