BMC lottery for 426 affordable flats: Check price, location
BMC just announced a lottery for 426 flats under its Affordable Housing Scheme, targeting people in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG).
While most prices start at ₹55 lakh and go up to ₹1 crore, a few flats are priced as high as nearly ₹6 crore—raising questions about whether these homes are truly affordable for the people they're meant for.
How are people in EWS/ LIG bracket expected to buy homes?
Here's the problem: if you earn ₹6 lakh a year (the EWS limit), banks might loan you up to ₹31 lakh.
But even the cheapest flat costs about ₹55 lakh, so there's a big gap—and that's before you add stamp duty and other fees.
At the top end, some flats cost almost ₹6 crore, which is way out of reach for anyone in these income groups.
Key details about the lottery
Applications close on November 14, 2025. The lottery draw happens November 20 and results come out November 21.
This is BMC's first time running this kind of sale on its own—earlier it was handled by MHADA.
If you need help or have questions, there's a helpline and email support available.