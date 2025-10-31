Next Article
Will banks be open on October 31 (National Unity Day)?
India
October 31 is National Unity Day, honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.
If you're in Gujarat (including Ahmedabad), banks will be closed for the day—but everywhere else in India, it's business as usual.
Digital banking will be available
Don't worry—ATMs, mobile apps, UPI, and all digital banking services will keep running smoothly across the country, even if branches are shut in Gujarat.
So if you need to transfer money or pay bills on October 31, you're covered.
In-person visits in Gujarat won't be possible
If you were planning an in-person bank visit in Gujarat that day, heads up—you'll need to reschedule.
Otherwise, digital options mean your banking won't skip a beat while the country celebrates Patel's legacy and unity.