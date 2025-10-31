Next Article
Shimla court orders demolition of mosque built illegally
India
A Shimla court has ordered the entire five-story Sanjauli mosque to be demolished, saying it was built without proper approval or ownership documents.
The Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board and mosque committee tried to challenge the order but couldn't provide proof that the building was legal, so their appeals were dismissed.
Mosque committee to appeal in higher courts
The dispute over this mosque has been going on since 2010, with complaints from local residents and Hindu groups leading to years of court hearings.
After a recent high court push, the district court cleared the way for full demolition.
The mosque committee says they'll appeal to higher courts, while Hindu groups are pressing for immediate action—so things in Shimla remain tense as everyone waits for the next move.