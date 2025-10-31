Delhi teens kidnap newborn to fulfill childless couple's wish
Two 16-year-olds in West Delhi allegedly kidnapped a 27-day-old baby who was sleeping beside his parents on a footpath near Subhash Nagar Metro station.
They took off with the infant on a scooter and handed him to their neighbor Maya, who then delivered the baby to a couple in Uttam Nagar in exchange for ₹20,000—the couple had been hoping for a child after eight years of marriage.
Police registered cases of kidnapping and child trafficking after the parents raised the alarm.
Police traced the suspects by scanning footage from over 200 CCTV cameras to follow their getaway route.
The investigation revealed that Maya, the couple's neighbor, helped plan the kidnapping after learning about their wish for a child.
All four—both teens, Maya, and the couple—were arrested and apprehended for kidnapping and child trafficking.
Thankfully, police safely rescued the baby from the couple's home.