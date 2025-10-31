Delhi teens kidnap newborn to fulfill childless couple's wish India Oct 31, 2025

Two 16-year-olds in West Delhi allegedly kidnapped a 27-day-old baby who was sleeping beside his parents on a footpath near Subhash Nagar Metro station.

They took off with the infant on a scooter and handed him to their neighbor Maya, who then delivered the baby to a couple in Uttam Nagar in exchange for ₹20,000—the couple had been hoping for a child after eight years of marriage.

Police registered cases of kidnapping and child trafficking after the parents raised the alarm.