Himachal: 3 men returning from wedding die in car accident
India
A heartbreaking accident near Tepa in Himachal's Chamba district took three young lives and left two others badly hurt.
The car, returning from a wedding, skidded off the Devikothi-Tepa road on Wednesday and plunged into a gorge.
Those who died—Rajender Kumar (24), Pummy Kumar (33), and Sachin (24)—were all locals.
2nd deadly accident in a week
Locals quickly started rescue efforts before police and home guards joined in. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent care.
Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.
Sadly, this is the second deadly accident in the area within a week, highlighting just how risky these mountain roads can be.