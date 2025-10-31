Next Article
Al-Qaeda terror conspiracy: NIA court finds Mohammad Moid guilty
A special NIA court in Lucknow has found Mohammad Moid guilty of involvement in a terror conspiracy linked to Al-Qaeda.
The case started back in July 2021, when two operatives were arrested after a tip from another Al-Qaeda member.
The group behind the plot, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), wanted to carry out attacks across Uttar Pradesh before Independence Day that year.
Moid's case closed, 5 others still on trial
Moid admitted his involvement and was sentenced to the time he's already served—one year, nine months and 13 days—and fined ₹5,000.
Investigators found he helped two militants get weapons and ammunition for AGH's plans.
While Moid's case is closed, trials are still ongoing for five others accused of being part of the same network.