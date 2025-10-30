Pitbulls, Rottweilers banned in Chandigarh: What pet parents must know
Chandigarh just banned six dog breeds—American Bulldog, American Pitbull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentino, and Rottweiler—to boost public safety.
If you already own one of these dogs, you're safe for now but need to register your pet within 45 days.
New registrations for these breeds are off the table.
Other rules you need to follow
The city's new rules mean every dog needs to be registered, and there's a limit on how many dogs you can have based on your home size.
Popular hangouts like Sukhna Lake and Rose Garden are now off-limits for dogs.
Break the rules and you could face fines or even lose your pet if it's found unattended or causing trouble.
Why this ban is a big deal
These changes put more responsibility on dog owners while aiming to keep everyone safer.
It's a big shift for anyone with pets in Chandigarh—especially breeders and caregivers—and shows the city is trying to balance animal love with community safety.