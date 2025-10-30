JEE Main 2026 registration starts soon: Exam dates, eligibility criteria
Heads up, future engineers—JEE Main 2026 registration kicks off in the first week of November 2025.
The big exam window runs from January 21 to 30, so you've got some time to prep.
Applications are online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Eligibility criteria to apply
You're eligible if you've passed or are appearing for Class 12 with Physics, Math, and one more science subject (like Chemistry, Biology, or Biotechnology).
No age limit for JEE Main 2026!
Just double-check your Aadhaar details match your documents before registering to avoid hiccups.
What next after JEE Main?
Your JEE Main score unlocks a shot at top colleges—including NITs, IIITs, and other government tech institutes—through JoSAA counseling.
That means registering your choices and waiting for seat allocation.
It's a big step toward your engineering dreams!