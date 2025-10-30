Why a runway in Kerala sees temple procession every year India Oct 30, 2025

Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala hit pause on all flights for five hours this Thursday to make way for the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

Since 1932, it's been a local tradition for this temple procession—complete with devotees and elephants—to cross the airport runway, so flights were stopped from 4:45pm to 9:00pm to keep things running smoothly.