Why a runway in Kerala sees temple procession every year
Trivandrum International Airport in Kerala hit pause on all flights for five hours this Thursday to make way for the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
Since 1932, it's been a local tradition for this temple procession—complete with devotees and elephants—to cross the airport runway, so flights were stopped from 4:45pm to 9:00pm to keep things running smoothly.
The 'Alpassi Arattu' is a major event
The 'Alpassi Arattu,' led by Sree Moolam Tirunal Rama Varma, is a big deal in Kerala's cultural calendar.
The event sees crowds, elephants, and police escorting idols to Shankumugham beach for rituals like a sea dip.
Twice every year during major festivals, the airport officially shuts down operations so everyone can participate without hassle—then it's back to business as usual once the celebrations wrap up.