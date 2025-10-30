Bihar: Lalu's ex-aide shot dead during election campaign
Dular Chand Yadav, once a close aide to Lalu Prasad Yadav and now a Jan Suraaj Party campaigner, was shot and killed during a violent clash while campaigning in Mokama, Patna.
The incident happened in Basavanchak village, within Mokama—a constituency long associated with muscle power and violent electoral rivalries—and reports say he was also run over by a vehicle during the chaos.
Tensions rise as police file FIR
Yadav's family and Jan Suraaj leaders are blaming JD(U) candidate Anant Singh for the murder, but Singh denies it and points fingers at an RJD leader instead.
Police have filed an FIR and ramped up security as tensions rose between party supporters.
Political leaders are calling for justice, with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav demanding strict action, while others accuse rivals of using the tragedy for politics.
The whole episode has raised fresh worries about safety during Bihar's elections.