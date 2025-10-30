Bihar: Lalu's ex-aide shot dead during election campaign

Tensions rise as police file FIR

Yadav's family and Jan Suraaj leaders are blaming JD(U) candidate Anant Singh for the murder, but Singh denies it and points fingers at an RJD leader instead.

Police have filed an FIR and ramped up security as tensions rose between party supporters.

Political leaders are calling for justice, with RJD's Tejashwi Yadav demanding strict action, while others accuse rivals of using the tragedy for politics.

The whole episode has raised fresh worries about safety during Bihar's elections.