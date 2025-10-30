Justice Surya Kant to become 1st CJI from Haryana

Justice Surya Kant will take over as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, becoming the first person from Haryana to hold this top judicial post. He'll serve until February 2027, following the retirement of current CJI Bhushan R. Gavai.

Kant's appointment marks a significant shift in India's judiciary Kant's appointment isn't just a routine shuffle—he brings a strong track record from his time as a Supreme Court judge and is known for staying connected to his roots.

His leadership could shape how key legal issues are addressed in the coming years.

His roots, interests, and early life Born in Petwar village, Haryana, and affectionately called "Masterji ka beta" (his father was a Sanskrit teacher), he earned his law degree in 1984.

Beyond law, he's also into poetry and keeps close ties with his hometown community.