Chhath Puja: Indian Railways to run 95 special trains
India
To help people get home after Chhath Puja, Indian Railways is rolling out 95 special trains from major Bihar stations like Patna, Muzaffarpur, and Darbhanga.
These trains will connect travelers to cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Howrah, and Coimbatore throughout November.
IR's efforts to ease travel woes
Travel during festival season can be a headache—so this move is all about making journeys smoother.
With over 12,000 special trains running nationwide (and 95 special trains from Bihar), plus extra facilities like waiting areas and water at busy stations in Bihar and UP, Indian Railways is stepping up to make sure everyone gets where they need to go with less stress.