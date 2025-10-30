How drones helped rescue teams during Cyclone Montha
Cyclone Montha hit Andhra Pradesh hard at the end of October 2025, leaving two people dead and wiping out over 4.3 lakh acres of crops.
Power and transport took a hit, but rescue teams got a boost thanks to drones sent in by the state disaster authority.
Drones spotted stranded people, animals
Drones made it possible to quickly spot stranded people and animals, even in flooded or hard-to-reach areas.
In one case, they helped police find and save a man swept away by floodwaters.
Drones also caught sight of a drifting boat on the Krishna River—letting teams step in before things got worse.
Montha's path of destruction
After making landfall near Antarvedi village on October 29, Montha weakened into a deep depression as it moved northward.
While Andhra Pradesh starts recovering, heavy rains are still hitting parts of Telangana.