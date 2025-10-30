Next Article
India to buy more Meteor missiles for Rafale jets
India
India is gearing up to buy more Meteor air-to-air missiles for its Rafale fighter jets, in a deal worth around ₹1,500 crore that's likely to get the green light soon.
The Meteor can hit targets up to 200km away and will upgrade both the current Air Force Rafales and the new naval ones arriving soon.
India is also adding homegrown Astra Mark 2 missiles
The move comes after recent tensions with Pakistan, where Indian jets faced off against Chinese-made missiles but came out unscathed.
To keep its edge, India is also adding homegrown Astra Mark 2 missiles—developed by DRDO—for other fighter fleets.
All these upgrades are about making sure India's pilots have top-tier tech if things heat up in the skies.