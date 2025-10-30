India to buy more Meteor missiles for Rafale jets India Oct 30, 2025

India is gearing up to buy more Meteor air-to-air missiles for its Rafale fighter jets, in a deal worth around ₹1,500 crore that's likely to get the green light soon.

The Meteor can hit targets up to 200km away and will upgrade both the current Air Force Rafales and the new naval ones arriving soon.