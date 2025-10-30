Next Article
Major Indian reservoirs over 90% full for 1st time in decade
India's 161 major reservoirs are now over 90% full, holding more water than the average for the past decade.
This boost comes after heavy monsoon and post-monsoon rains, especially in western and central regions.
Full reservoirs mean enough water for drinking and farming
Full reservoirs mean there's enough water for drinking and farming, which is a big win as rabi crops are being sown right now.
About 44% of districts saw "large excess" rainfall since October, helping refill these dams.
Eastern states still struggling with low water levels
While southern reservoirs also crossed 90% capacity thanks to recent cyclones, eastern states like West Bengal are still struggling with less than half their usual water levels—so water stress isn't totally solved everywhere.