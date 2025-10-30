Justice Surya Kant to take over as Chief Justice on 24

Justice Surya Kant is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2024, taking over from Justice B R Gavai. Born in Haryana's Hisar district in 1962, he's spent decades rising through the legal ranks.

Early life and education Kant studied law at Maharishi Dayanand University after finishing school in Hisar.

He kicked off his career at a local district court and then moved up to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where he handled cases for universities and banks.

Career milestones He made history as Haryana's youngest Advocate General in 2000 and became a Senior Advocate soon after.

By 2004, he was a permanent High Court judge.

Kant later led Himachal Pradesh High Court as Chief Justice before joining the Supreme Court in 2019.