Bengaluru Metro moves heart, lungs across city in under 2 hours
Bengaluru Metro just made history by moving a heart and lungs across the city using multiple metro lines.
Doctors from Sparsh Hospital started at Goraguntepalya station, delivering the heart to Banashankari in 41 minutes, and the lungs to Bommasandra in just over an hour—much faster than by road.
Metro transit for organ delivery
Using the metro for organ transport is a game changer for Bengaluru. It skips traffic jams, cuts down travel time, and helps save lives since rapid transport is crucial because organs have a limited window of viability.
This system also brings medical teams and metro staff together in a pretty inspiring way.
Bengaluru keeps pushing boundaries
After becoming India's second city to use metro transit for organ delivery in 2024, Bengaluru keeps pushing boundaries—showing how smart teamwork can make a real difference when every minute counts.