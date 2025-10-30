Bengaluru Metro moves heart, lungs across city in under 2 hours India Oct 30, 2025

Bengaluru Metro just made history by moving a heart and lungs across the city using multiple metro lines.

Doctors from Sparsh Hospital started at Goraguntepalya station, delivering the heart to Banashankari in 41 minutes, and the lungs to Bommasandra in just over an hour—much faster than by road.