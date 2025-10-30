Next Article
'Bribery everywhere': Dad of dead girl on post-death ordeal
India
After losing his daughter Akshaya Sivakumar to a brain hemorrhage, retired BPCL CFO Sivakumar K shared an emotional post about facing bribery from ambulance staff, police, crematorium workers, and city officials in Bengaluru.
His story quickly went viral, striking a chord with many who feel frustrated by everyday corruption.
Inspector's insensitivity, public outrage
Sivakumar questioned how regular people are supposed to handle such situations and called out an inspector for being insensitive.
The public response was huge—people demanded real change.
Bengaluru police have now suspended two officers from Bellandur Police Station and started an inquiry, showing how social media can push authorities to act.